Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,089.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.