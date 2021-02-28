SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58,092 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4,745.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

