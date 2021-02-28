SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

