SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

