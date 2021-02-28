SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $612,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

