SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $588,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

