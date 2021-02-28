SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,091 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

