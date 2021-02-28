SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 94.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $4,621,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

