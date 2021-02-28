Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $747,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,586 shares of company stock worth $4,398,158. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

