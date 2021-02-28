Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

ARVN stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

