Seven Eight Capital LP Has $855,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $212.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

