Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

