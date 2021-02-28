Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $78,989,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.