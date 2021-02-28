Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 33,100 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

