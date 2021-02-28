ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $533.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.14.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.