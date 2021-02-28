Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.54 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and $452,794.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00055538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00695013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00027529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00032557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

