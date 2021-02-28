Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.50-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.07. Sempra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

