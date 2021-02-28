Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

