Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50 to $8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.83. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

