Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 10246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

