Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,182 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.