Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of KB Home worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in KB Home by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $310,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

