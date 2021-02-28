Sei Investments Co. Has $8.10 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares in the company, valued at $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

