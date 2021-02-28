Sei Investments Co. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $447.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.30. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

