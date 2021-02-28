Sei Investments Co. Has $7.44 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.