Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

