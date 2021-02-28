Sei Investments Co. Buys 758,544 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2,839.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ESRT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

