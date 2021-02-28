Secret Market Cap Reaches $206.48 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Secret has a market capitalization of $206.48 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00006505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00447183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.48 or 0.03613402 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,021,950 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

