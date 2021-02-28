SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

PJP opened at $76.63 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

