SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

