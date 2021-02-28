SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPT. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

