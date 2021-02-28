SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 556.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 440,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

