SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 855 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.31.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

