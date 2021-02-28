Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.07. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$67.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

