Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$22.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

