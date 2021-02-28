Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

