Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $657.74

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.74 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 644 ($8.41). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 649 ($8.48), with a volume of 236,161 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 658.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

