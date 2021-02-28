Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $2,886.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00482914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00069387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00473192 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.