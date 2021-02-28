Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

