Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 251.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $3,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $392.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

