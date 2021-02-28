Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,604,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

