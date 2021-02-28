Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.