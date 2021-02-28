Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.73.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

