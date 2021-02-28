Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.