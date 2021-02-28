Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 282,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,051,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 860,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $42.21 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.