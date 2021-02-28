Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 195,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 87,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.92 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.