salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.26.

CRM opened at $216.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.86. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

