salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $315.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $315.00 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.26.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.