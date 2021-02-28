Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. 262,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.