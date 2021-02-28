Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 353,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 179,080 shares during the period.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.